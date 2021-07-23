Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,911 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.23. 5,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,918. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.05. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. increased their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

