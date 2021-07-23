CIBC Boosts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$15.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTL. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.70.

Mullen Group stock traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.85. 480,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.52. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$8.84 and a 1-year high of C$13.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.91.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.20 million. Analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

