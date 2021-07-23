CIBC Boosts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$15.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTL. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.70.
Mullen Group stock traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.85. 480,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.52. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$8.84 and a 1-year high of C$13.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.91.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
