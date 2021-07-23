CIBC Raises Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target to C$142.00

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price lifted by CIBC to C$142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Magna International stock traded down C$3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$103.19. 469,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,625. Magna International has a one year low of C$57.42 and a one year high of C$126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.11 billion and a PE ratio of 22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$115.26.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 7.1899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

