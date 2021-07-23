CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AC. TD Securities reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Air Canada to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.30.

Air Canada stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$24.89. 686,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.48 and a twelve month high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The firm had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

