Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Position Trimmed by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,088,005 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $51,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,474 shares of company stock worth $2,401,609. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

