Cimarex Energy Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.13 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimarex Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $11.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

XEC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $76.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,410,000 after acquiring an additional 687,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,816,000 after buying an additional 529,380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,561,000 after buying an additional 509,107 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 143.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,286,000 after buying an additional 369,759 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

