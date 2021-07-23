Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $9.18 Per Share

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Cimpress in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $9.18 for the year.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th.

CMPR stock opened at $117.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cimpress by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,704 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 4,859.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

