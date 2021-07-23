Cipher 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $91,738.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Cipher has traded up 66.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $151,807.80 and $91,738.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00225981 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001233 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.09 or 0.00830294 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.