Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,167 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $40,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 124,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $933,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $55.15. 279,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,355,779. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $232.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

