Citigroup Boosts Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $153.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $118.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARVN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.26.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 125.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after buying an additional 628,100 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 98.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arvinas by 80.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 109,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

