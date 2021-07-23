Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,078,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,368 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 1.2% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Citigroup worth $78,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after buying an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 88,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 161.2% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.53. The company had a trading volume of 122,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,963,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

