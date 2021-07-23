City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE CIO opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $545.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in City Office REIT by 56.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 315,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 113,630 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

