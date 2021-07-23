Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of CLZNF remained flat at $$21.25 during trading hours on Friday. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.22.
Clariant Company Profile
