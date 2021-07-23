Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 54,380 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,208 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 54,380 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.2% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $75,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $286.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $286.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.80.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

