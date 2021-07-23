Clash Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $27,254.00 (SCT)

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Clash Token has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. One Clash Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges. Clash Token has a market capitalization of $267,399.02 and $27,254.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Clash Token Coin Profile

Clash Token (SCT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,766,500 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

Clash Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clash Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clash Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clash Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

