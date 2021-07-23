ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund accounts for approximately 1.8% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $10,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 57,690 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 38,334 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

NYSE:CEM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,652. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

