Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s current price.
CLFD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.
Shares of Clearfield stock traded up $4.21 on Friday, hitting $40.48. 12,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,574. Clearfield has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $43.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $555.79 million, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,854.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Clearfield by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Clearfield by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 7.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
