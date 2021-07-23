Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s current price.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Shares of Clearfield stock traded up $4.21 on Friday, hitting $40.48. 12,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,574. Clearfield has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $43.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $555.79 million, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,854.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Clearfield by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Clearfield by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 7.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.