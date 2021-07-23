Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $36.27, but opened at $38.64. Clearfield shares last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 4,219 shares.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%.

CLFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares in the company, valued at $17,627,262.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Clearfield by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1,593.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 18,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $573.09 million, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

