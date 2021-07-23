Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBG. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,367.60 ($17.87).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Shares of LON:CBG traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,530 ($19.99). 31,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,090. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,566.86. The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.