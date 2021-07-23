CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) PT Raised to GBX 463

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its target price increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

Shares of LON:CMCX opened at GBX 446.50 ($5.83) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.10. CMC Markets has a 1 year low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 467.28.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.