CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 426,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300,738 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.46% of CMC Materials worth $75,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

CCMP stock opened at $140.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.35. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.01 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.16.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

