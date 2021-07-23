CNH Industrial (CNHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -797.00 and a beta of 1.71.
CNH Industrial Company Profile
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.
Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.