CNH Industrial (CNHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -797.00 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

