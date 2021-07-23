CNX Resources Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.78. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 69.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

