Coe Capital Management LLC Sells 42 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coe Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.3% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 5,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,471,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $13.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,651.61. 119,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,751. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,417.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

