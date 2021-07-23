Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.80. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 1,295,710 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $102.68 million for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Douglas Listman sold 8,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $210,037.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $155,719.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,729.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,507 shares of company stock worth $707,938. Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.75% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

