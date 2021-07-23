Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,996 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund comprises 4.7% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $28,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of UTF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,412. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.50. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

