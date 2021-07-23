CoinPoker Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $5.40 million and $1,142.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00047990 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002705 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014444 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.00850364 BTC.
- botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006078 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.
About CoinPoker
According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “
CoinPoker Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.