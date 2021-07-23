Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 406,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,307 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.30% of Colfax worth $17,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Colfax by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Colfax by 179.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 252,829 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter valued at $585,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 57,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 258,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after buying an additional 179,881 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colfax stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 109.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.13. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,677 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,157. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

