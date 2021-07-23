Collateral Pay Price Tops $0.26 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $335,448.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00039444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00102600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00139592 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,466.31 or 1.00850333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,716,877 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

