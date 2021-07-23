Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys 862 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banta Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $350.21. The company had a trading volume of 473,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,731. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $259.94 and a 12-month high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

