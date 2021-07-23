Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,961 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 1.3% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 23.92% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $255,000.

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $151.04. 15,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,074. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $109.69 and a 12-month high of $150.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.80.

