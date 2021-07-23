Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 1.2% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 20,003 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,654,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 110,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 78,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,881,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,589. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26.

