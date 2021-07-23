Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,485,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,813,000 after purchasing an additional 949,381 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,834.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,564 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 161,795 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 361,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,312. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

