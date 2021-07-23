Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.8% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 54,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 101,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $122.29. The company had a trading volume of 55,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.93. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

