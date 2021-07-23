Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,875 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CZA. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,555,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of CZA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,332. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.40.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

