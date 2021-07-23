Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,208 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up about 1.4% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 50.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 763,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 255,714 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,782 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 194.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 73,303 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 63,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 61,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,437. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

