Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.84

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 15049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.3652 dividend. This is a positive change from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

