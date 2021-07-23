Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.09% of Columbus McKinnon worth $16,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

CMCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

