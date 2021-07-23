Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,043 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,589 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.40. 292,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,358,545. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

