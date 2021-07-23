Comerica Incorporated Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.97.

Comerica stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

