Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.26. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$11.22, with a volume of 326,852 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUF.UN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Cominar REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.62.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

