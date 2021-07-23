Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.