Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $70.69 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,203,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

