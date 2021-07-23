Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.17. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

