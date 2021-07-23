Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $95.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Commvault Systems traded as high as $82.24 and last traded at $82.19, with a volume of 2921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.14.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.
In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $659,704.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -117.85, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.71.
Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.
About Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.
