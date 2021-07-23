Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $95.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Commvault Systems traded as high as $82.24 and last traded at $82.19, with a volume of 2921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.14.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $659,704.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -117.85, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.