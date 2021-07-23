Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $6.99

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $6.75. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 890 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.3997 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 770,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 602,135 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 606,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

