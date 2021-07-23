Comparing Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) & ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cortexyme and ADMA Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$76.85 million ($2.63) -24.46 ADMA Biologics $42.22 million 4.89 -$75.75 million ($0.88) -1.83

ADMA Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADMA Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -45.84% -42.02% ADMA Biologics -155.78% -85.82% -36.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cortexyme and ADMA Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 1 1 2 0 2.25 ADMA Biologics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cortexyme presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 47.16%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%. Given ADMA Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Volatility & Risk

Cortexyme has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Cortexyme on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. Cortexyme, Inc. has a partnership with Parkinson Study Group. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, the company operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

