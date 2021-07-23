Comparing Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) & Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID)

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pembina Pipeline and Harbour Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pembina Pipeline 0 10 6 0 2.38 Harbour Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus target price of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.49%. Given Pembina Pipeline’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pembina Pipeline is more favorable than Harbour Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of Pembina Pipeline shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pembina Pipeline has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pembina Pipeline and Harbour Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pembina Pipeline -5.97% 9.21% 3.65% Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pembina Pipeline and Harbour Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pembina Pipeline $4.63 billion 3.73 -$235.89 million $1.47 21.33 Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 2.52 $164.30 million N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pembina Pipeline.

Summary

Pembina Pipeline beats Harbour Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure. The Facilities segment consists of processing and fractionation facilities and related infrastructure that delivers the firm’s customers with natural gas and NGL services. The Marketing and New Ventures segment undertakes value-added commodity marketing activities including buying and selling products and optimizing storage opportunities. The company was founded on September 29, 1954 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

