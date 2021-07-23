Compound (COMP) Price Hits $391.81 on Major Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Compound coin can currently be bought for about $391.81 or 0.01217807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and $269.98 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,367,853 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

