comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of comScore worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of comScore by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. comScore, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.33.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCOR. Craig Hallum began coverage on comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other comScore news, Director Irwin Gotlieb bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

